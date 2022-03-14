TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $14.51 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

