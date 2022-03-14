Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Gecina alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($152.17) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. Gecina has a 52 week low of $116.45 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.