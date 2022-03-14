Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

