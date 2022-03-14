Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.