Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.