BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.14.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.