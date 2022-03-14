BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.14.
NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.