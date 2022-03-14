Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 86.00 to 93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.95.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.29 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

