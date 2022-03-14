Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Financial Survey

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Natus Medical alerts:

98.4% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natus Medical and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

CONMED has a consensus price target of $161.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $473.44 million 1.80 $13.18 million $0.38 65.16 CONMED $1.01 billion 4.02 $62.54 million $1.94 71.18

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 2.78% 9.75% 7.21% CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66%

Risk & Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Natus Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.