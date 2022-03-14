LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LexaGene stock opened at 0.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 0.93.
About LexaGene (Get Rating)
