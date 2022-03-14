GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 607,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.97 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

