Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.