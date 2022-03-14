IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

IRIDEX stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

