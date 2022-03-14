StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.