Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

