StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

