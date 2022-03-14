Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

OSG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 35,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 over the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

