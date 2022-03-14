New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE NEWR opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.