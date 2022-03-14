Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

