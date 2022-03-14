Piper Sandler Increases Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $35.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.