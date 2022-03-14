Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $271.87 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

