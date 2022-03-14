Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

