Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Target Price to C$42.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

OTC:MAGTF opened at $21.90 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.