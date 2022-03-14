Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Target Price to C$42.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
MAGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
OTC:MAGTF opened at $21.90 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $46.25.
Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.
