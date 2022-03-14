Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Target Price to C$42.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

OTC:MAGTF opened at $21.90 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

About Magnet Forensics (Get Rating)

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.