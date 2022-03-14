Raymond James Raises Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Greenlane Renewables (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

