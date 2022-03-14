Raymond James Raises Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Greenlane Renewables (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane Renewables (GRNWF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.