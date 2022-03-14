LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $89,998,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.