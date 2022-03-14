Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases By 152.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
CDC stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $71.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.