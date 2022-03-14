Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases By 152.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CDC stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

