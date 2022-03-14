TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 145.9% in February

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 13th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TGA opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

