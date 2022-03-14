Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Grows By 150.0%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELLRY opened at $4.80 on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

