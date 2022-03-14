StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

