Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

