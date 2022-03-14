Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

