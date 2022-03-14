Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLWT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

