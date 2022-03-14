Susquehanna Increases Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

