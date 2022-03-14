Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $257.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $174.25 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.