Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

