Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 259.77%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.86%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.74 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 13.70 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -73.31

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

