The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.79.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

