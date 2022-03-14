Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

