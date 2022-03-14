Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.66.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.