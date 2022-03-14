Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,419.00.

OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

