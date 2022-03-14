Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given New €103.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTTAY. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

