Barclays Upgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Icade from €85.00 ($92.39) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. Icade has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.