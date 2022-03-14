Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 113.4% in February

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

