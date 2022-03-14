Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

