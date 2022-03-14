Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Decreases By 31.9%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.
About Washington Federal (Get Rating)
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.