Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Decreases By 31.9%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

