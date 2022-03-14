CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:CIR opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

