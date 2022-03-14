StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

