LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

