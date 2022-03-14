Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $27.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

