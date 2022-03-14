-$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.86) and the highest is ($1.27). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.34) to ($6.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

ASND opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $101.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

