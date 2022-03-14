AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
