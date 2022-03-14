AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

