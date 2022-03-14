Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

